Watch Taylor Swift’s Stripped-down Music Video for ‘Delicate’

Taylor Swift has finally given Reputation’s best song a music video that doesn’t look exactly like a Spike Jonze perfume ad. After she released the original “Delicate” video, Vulture chided Swift for “crippling one of her best new songs with some of the corniest physical motions ever committed to film.” With this new video, she’s gone full-throttle in the opposite direction. Swift’s a woman of the woods now, catching the outdoor breeze in a shearling-lined leather jacket. The new “Delicate” video shows Swift walking in circles, filming herself with the ol’ front-face camera (yes, exactly like every mom at a piano recital who accidentally films their face instead of their Bach-playing kiddo). Occasionally, she’ll clutch her Red Sparrow–style bangs, or reach out to the camera’s lens like a zombie grabbing for fresh prey. Watch it here, on Spotify. Bon Appétit!