5 mins ago

You Know You Want to Watch Lesley Manville Smear Daniel-Day Lewis With Jam

From a Phantom Thread deleted scene.

26 mins ago

Gemini Is a Glossy, Atmospheric L.A. Neo-Noir

Aaron Katz’s moody murder mystery has equal parts substance and style, but can’t quite stick the landing.

11:03 a.m.

Everything We Know About the Weeknd and Selena Gomez From His New Album

He almost gave her a kidney!

10:51 a.m.

You Wish Your Friends Left Instagram Comments As Nice As the Queer Eye Cast’s

“She is leaning into her strength and her light” ought to be embroidered onto a pillow.

10:12 a.m.

The Weirdest Lines From Sean Penn’s Wannabe-Gonzo Novel

“Tweet me, bitch. I dare you.”

9:52 a.m.

The Roseanne Revival Shows How Network TV Can Survive the Streaming Age

The golden era of linear TV is coming to an end. But there’s a middle ground between dominance and death, and this month hints at a path forward.

9:28 a.m.

Watch Taylor Swift’s Stripped-down Music Video for ‘Delicate’

She’s a woman of the woods now.

9:27 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: A Good Day

“Barbershop” is a gem because it highlights such a specific experience.

9:00 a.m.

Kacey Musgraves Is a Gay Icon and the World Needs to Know

A journey through her queer discography.

9:00 a.m.

Andie MacDowell and Chris O’Dowd on Why Grief Makes You ‘Horny and Angry’

“What everyone is going through is being reminded of their own mortality, and that can suddenly make you very horny, and angry.”

8:56 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Cyrus for President

The final Scandal battle is the romantics against the power-hungry pragmatists.

8:00 a.m.

What’s New on HBO: April 2018

Are you ready for Westworld season two?

2:21 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Calls Out CNN for ‘Fake News’

Colbert and Trump finally agree on something.

12:21 a.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: 86,400 Seconds

As much as I want Teddy back, she should stay far, far away from Seattle.

12:14 a.m.

Cardi B Drops New Single ‘Be Careful’

She is risen!

12:00 a.m.

What’s New on Netflix: April 2018

The Iron Giant, Chef’s Table, Jane the Virgin, and more.

Yesterday at 11:36 p.m.

Jake Paul to Host Late-Night-Style Talk Show on YouTube Red

Now he can terrorize more than just his neighbors.

Yesterday at 10:51 p.m.

Stream the Weeknd’s New EP, My Dear Melancholy, Right Now

The king of the fall has arrived in spring.

Yesterday at 10:32 p.m.

Every Pop-Culture Easter Egg You Probably Missed in Atlanta Robbin’ Season

Did you catch the nods to Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, and BoJack Horseman?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Three Tall Women, Three Great Actresses

Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill and Glenda Jackson, yeah.