Taylor Swift’s new video for “Delicate” is, on the surface, about a massive international celebrity suddenly, and joyfully, rendered invisible to the masses, leaving her free to dance, Maddie Ziegler-style, all over this great land of ours. However, it’s also about that same celebrity making a decision to dance completely barefoot in the subway. She later dances barefoot in the street and, finally, barefoot in a rain-swollen city gutter. It’s a choice not for the timid nor, frankly, the delicate. Maybe that little glittery piece of paper she had said, “You’re completely immune to tetanus. Have fun with it.” And she did.