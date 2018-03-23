Well, Taylor Swift Has at Least One Political Opinion: Gun Control

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Our most apolitical pop star has finally found her cause. In a rare partisan moment, Taylor Swift (who voted, but for whom???) shared a message on Instagram taking a firm stance on gun violence. “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” she writes. Swift also announced she has donated to the March for Our Lives campaign started by Parkland High School students in the wake of the mass shooting at their school. And so there’s no confusion, Swift notes that her donation is “to support gun reform.” Her BFF Selena Gomez shared the same photo for the march, also announcing (albeit with more brevity) her support for gun control. Watch out, Cynthia Nixon, looks like there’s another single-issue celebrity in town.