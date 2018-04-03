Keith Richards Thinks the Musical Demise of Taylor Swift Is Imminent

Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

The youths may try and they try and they try and they try to impress Keith Richards with their modern musical stylings and passion for Auto-Tune technology, but the Rolling Stones’ resident wild chap couldn’t care less about them. In fact, he thinks one of the most popular songstresses of the millennium, Taylor Swift, will soon be pushed out of the music industry as a whole. “Good luck, girl,” Keef mused in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal. “Wish her well while it lasts.” His general attitude throughout life is that he doesn’t like pop music, as he can’t imagine the genre creatively expanding any further. “I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids. It wouldn’t be fair of me and I’ve always been an opinionated bastard anyway,” he continued. “And I never did really like pop music ― even when I became pop music, I was listening to the blues and jazz and not interested in the hits.” In other words: Get off his (cloud) lawn, Swift!