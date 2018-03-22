Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

If Taylor Swift’s sixth album was all about her fighting for respect, the money is on her side. According to Billboard, the singer-songwriter’s Reputation became the first album in the past two years to sell 2 million copies in the United States. The 2017 release, which sold 700,000 copies on its drop date last November, was pushed over the milestone last week. The last album to accomplish this feat was Adele’s 25 in November 2015, which was able to hit 2 million sales in just three days.

As Billboard notes, album sales have slowed considerably in the past few years. Released in 2014, Swift’s previous album 1989 was able to hit the 2 million mark in just three weeks, while Reputation took 18 weeks of sales. Only two albums released in 2017 passed the million sales mark: Reputation and ÷ (Divide) from Taylor Swift’s BFF Ed Sheeran.