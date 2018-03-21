Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Why Isn’t Rosie Perez’s Character in Charge on Rise?

Miss Wolfe had an idea for Grease!

10:28 a.m.

Snoop Dogg’s New Gospel Album, Bible of Love, Is Surprisingly Great

It’s a warm, wise survey of gospel music’s past, present, and possible future that works better than it should.

10:16 a.m.

I Kill Giants’ Rocky, Emotional Road to the Screen

The comic it was based on came from joy and sorrow.

10:04 a.m.

Tessa Thompson Is a Very Flirty Personal Trainer in the Portlandia Finale

Carrie Brownstein catches Tessa’s eye.

10:03 a.m.

Deepest Condolences to Henry Cavill, Who Shaved His Mission: Impossible Mustache

*Frowns in Justice League.*

9:55 a.m.

Laura Benanti Points Out the One Thing You Have in Common With Melania Trump

We’re more similar than you think.

9:34 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Psychic Sidekick

Let us pause to mourn the loss of Lisa Vanderpump’s dog.

9:31 a.m.

Under the Silver Lake Trailer: Andrew Garfield Gets Caught in a Big L.A. Mystery

From the guy who brought you It Follows.

9:29 a.m.

The Temptations, Sound of Music Added to Library of Congress’s Music Registry

The 25 “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” titles added to the National Recording Registry this year.

9:00 a.m.

Every Steven Soderbergh Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

As Unsane hits theaters, we evaluate every Soderbergh film, from Solaris to Schizopolis.

8:30 a.m.

Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait Is Quietly Brilliant

As a director, Tucci appears to savor the step-by-step process of creation from both his characters and his actors, Armie Hammer and Geoffrey Rush.

8:30 a.m.

Love, Simon? Don’t Love, Simon?: A Debate on the Little Gay Movie That Could

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang weigh in on the Queer Twitter Drama surrounding the queer romantic comedy-drama.

8:00 a.m.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys on Saying Good-bye to The Americans

They aren’t as sad about the end of their show as you might think.

2:18 a.m.

Watching Jimmy Kimmel Get a Colonoscopy Is Soothing, in Its Way

Katie Couric cheers him on, 18 years after she televised her own procedure.

1:14 a.m.

Olivia de Havilland and FX Argue in Court Over Feud’s Use of ‘Bitch’

This is turning out to be a real dragon lady of a lawsuit.

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

Let Them Be Your Stars Again: NBC’s Smash Could Get a Stage Reboot

Fade in a TV revival.

Yesterday at 10:23 p.m.

Syfy’s Nightflyers Trailer: George R.R. Martin Presents Space

“It’s Psycho in space.” Well, don’t mind if we do.

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Undercover B*tch

Never underestimate Top Model in doing wrong by its contestants.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Rise Recap: Totally Effed

How is this show on Mr. Mazzu’s side?

Yesterday at 9:15 p.m.

Ringo Starr Finally Got Knighted, So Who’s Laughing Now, Quincy Jones?

The Beatle received his honor from Prince William at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.