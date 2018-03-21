Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“My Girl” is now in our national registry. The Temptations song — along with Fleetwood Mac’s album Rumors, the Sound of Music soundtrack, Run-DMC’s Raising Hell, and more — are among the latest 25 selections to the National Recording Registry. “This annual celebration of recorded sound reminds us of our varied and remarkable American experience,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, according to Variety. “The unique trinity of historic, cultural and aesthetic significance reflected in the National Recording Registry each year is an opportunity for reflection on landmark moments, diverse cultures and shared memories — all reflected in our recorded soundscape.” The recordings must be at least ten years old (we’ll have to wait a few years for the Phantom Thread score). The 2017 additions bring the registry’s total to 500 albums and songs.