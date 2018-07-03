Terry Crews’s Sexual-Assault Case Against WME Agent Rejected

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

TMZ reports that Terry Crews’s sexual-assault case against WME agent Adam Venit has been rejected by the L.A. County district attorney. The case, in which Crews alleges that Venit groped his genitals at a party in February 2016, had been filed as a criminal charge. However, after being sent to the city attorney, it was decided the case was past the statute of limitations which expires for misdemeanors after one year. The district attorney reportedly did not consider the alleged crime at the level of a felony, which would have made it within the statute of limitations. Venit will not be charged, but a civil lawsuit against him is still pending. Crews recently revealed that he is still having to pay WME throughout the legal proceedings despite having dropped the agency, where Venit remains; Venit has denied the allegations.