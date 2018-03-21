Tessa Thompson To Substantially Increase The Swagger of The Men In Black Reboot

Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

No offense to Will Smith — who was absolutely right when he told Tommy Lee Jones in the original Men In Black that he made the Ray-Bans and black suit uniform look good — but the rebooted version of the franchise is shaping up to look even better. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tessa Thompson has signed on to join Chris Hemsworth in a movie that will unfortunately not be named Men In Black: Ragnarok. (Well, it doesn’t have a title yet, but it’s probably safe to assume the studio won’t borrow a title from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.) Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray is attached to helm the picture, with a script from Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. Thompson and Hemsworth will be playing new characters, instead of revamped versions of J and K, and the story is reportedly going to be “more global in scope” with an ensemble cast, as opposed to another one-two buddy comedy. So who’s in charge of getting Janelle Monáe on board to play some beguiling extraterrestrial — maybe named Cindi Mayweather?