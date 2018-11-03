SNL Gives a Savage White House Twist to That Bachelor Finale

There were tears. There were f-bombs. There were … frequent excuses not to leave. SNL’s Becca K. was completely blindsided when Robert Mueller arrived at their romantic Bachelor couple’s weekend to declare he didn’t have any feelings for charging President Trump with “collusion” anymore, and would rather spend the rest of his life with “obstruction of justice” instead. He thinks she sensed that. He knows he can’t give her what she wants right now. “I need to explore the possibility that I have a stronger case with some other stuff. I’m trying to be honest you that I can’t commit to collusion right now,” he puts it. “The more that goes by, the more that I keep thinking about obstruction. At this point I honestly feel I’m half in with collusion.” Yeesh, buddy. Your excuses are just as bad as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s.