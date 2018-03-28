The Beetlejuice Musical Is Creeping Toward Broadway

Photo: Warner Bros.

Someone in some theater development office must have sung “Beetlejuice” three times, and lo, a Beetlejuice musical appeared. Warner Bros.’s theater department announced today that the Beetlejuice musical, which has actually been in development for some time, will play a pre-Broadway engagement at Washington, D.C.’s National Theatre this October on its way to New York. The show will have music and lyrics from Eddie Perfect (who’s also working on the King Kong musical that comes to Broadway next season), a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, choreography by Connor Gallagher, and direction from Alex Timbers (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson). Beetlejuice marks another big swing from Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, which previously put up the misfire Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and recently announced plans for a Vacation musical. At this point, it’s only a matter of time before Justice League: The Musical.