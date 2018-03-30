This Sunday’s episode of The Good Fight continues the series’ streak of being at the forefront of ongoing political conversations by reckoning with the #MeToo movement.

The episode, “Day 429,” primarily revolves around Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and fellow law partner Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo), who are acting as counsel for a network that is dealing with blowback from an upcoming exposé on a beloved Hollywood actor accused of using his fame to manipulate and sexually assault women. But the most complex aspect of the episode, as seen in this exclusive clip, involves Adrian and the journalist behind the exposé, Naomi Nivola (an impactful Keesha Sharp). It’s a powerful scene, and the dynamic between Adrian and Naomi reveals the ways women’s ambitions can be curtailed by the desires of men with power over them. Their rapport gives no easy answers to the ongoing conversations around workplace harassment and impropriety, and it’s just one part of a stellar episode that takes on the #MeToo movement — which is just one part of The Good Fight’s equally unflinching and hilarious second season. “Day 429” premieres this Sunday on CBS All Access.