The Handmaid’s Tale Season Two Trailer: The Resistance Ignites

After the chilling horrors of its first season, the The Handmaid’s Tale looks ready to ignite into all-out violence. In the trailer for the second season of Hulu’s crown jewel of dystopian programming, the show promises to expand on the world of Margaret Atwood’s original novel for the sake of more content. (Seriously, just preemptively give Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd their Emmys now.) This season, Hulu teases that the episodes will revolve around “Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead,” and, of course, the rise of the resistance against the totalitarian regime (unless Aunt Lydia manages to squash that out). The Handmaid’s Tale returns April 25.