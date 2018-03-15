It’s Fist Pumping Time: The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

The original Jersey Shore gang is back together again, and though they’ve been apart for several years, their common interests have brought them back together again — namely, drinking copious amounts of alcohol. Sure, they might now have kids, or kids-on-the-way, but that doesn’t mean they can’t fist pump their way through adulthood, or at least through a season of a MTV reality series. The crew has ditched the beaches of the Garden State for Miami, but not much else has changed. Snooki promises, “As we age we just get more delinquency.” Words to inspire you as you gym, tan and laundry in the days leading up to the April 5 premiere.