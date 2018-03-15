Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: How Do I Love Thee?

Help your baby mama, Jackson!

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

It’s Fist Pumping Time: The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer Is Here

In the sage words of Snooki: “As we age we just get more delinquency.”

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: The Stunters and the Stunted

Honestly, this entire recap could be all about Van.

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Every Pop-Culture Easter Egg You Probably Missed in Atlanta Robbin’ Season

Did you catch the references to Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, and BoJack Horseman?

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

Dax Shepard Enters The Ranch As Danny Masterson Exits

Shepard has signed on as a recurring guest star.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: When Margaritaville Comes to Times Square

How it got here, I haven’t a clue.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season Finale Recap: You’re A Winner, Baby

Is it Shangela, Kennedy, Trixie, or BeBe Zahara Benet?

Yesterday at 9:03 p.m.

James Levine Sues The Met Opera Days After He Was Fired Over Abuse Allegations

The conductor and former music director is suing The Met for breach of contract and defamation.

Yesterday at 6:52 p.m.

The Producers of Stranger Things And The Conjuring Are Making a Horror Movie

James Wan and Shawn Levy are developing There’s Someone Inside Your House.

Yesterday at 6:40 p.m.

Tomb Raider Is the Sort of Pulpy Action Fun That We Undervalue

Starring Alicia Vikander, the film does everything right that last year’s The Mummy did so garishly, painfully wrong.

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

Ava DuVernay Reportedly Directing The New Gods for DC and Warner Bros.

Bam!

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Is This How Amazon Rates Its TV Shows?

A new report from Reuters suggests that the “first stream” matters a lot.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Behind the All-Female Review Site Ready to Take on Rotten Tomatoes

Actress and director Miranda Bailey has issues with RT’s male bias and binary review system. So she’s starting her own.

Yesterday at 5:26 p.m.

Are You Smart Enough to Solve the Only Puzzle in Tomb Raider?

Can you figure out “the color of life” before you plummet to your death?

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

The New Astor Place Rhino Sculpture Is a Kitschy Monstrosity

It helps proves my theory that 95 percent of public sculpture is crap.

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

Bill Cosby to Face Five Accusers in Court

The comedian also loses an appeal against model Janice Dickinson.

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

What Jessica Jones Understands About Female Rage

The second season is a messy yet fascinating story of women, anger, and trauma.

Yesterday at 4:19 p.m.

Luke Cage Just Cast Its New Villain for Season Two

She’s coming all the way downtown to raise hell.

Yesterday at 3:48 p.m.

A Wrinkle in Time Book Club: Justice for Aunt Beast!

Vulture is ready to discuss Mrs. Who, Mrs. Which, Mrs. Whatsit, the missing Dr. Alex Murry, and Meg’s earnest journey to self-acceptance.

Yesterday at 3:16 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez Was Asked by a Director to ‘Show Her Boobs’

“When I did speak up, I was terrified.”