The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is Shooting on Location in Paris – Amazon Money, Baby!

Photo: Amazon Studios

If you’re making a show for a giant streaming service slash internet conglomerate, you can really afford to spend. Per TVLine, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is heading to Paris to shoot its season two premiere on location, bringing along Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan and “several cast members.” (Tony Shalhoub, who plays Midge’s father, recently stepped out of his musical The Band’s Visit so he’s free to travel!) Series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is writing and directing the episode, and we already know she has a love for the French city.