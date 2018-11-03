Sorry to Bother You, but the Sorry to Bother You Trailer is Here

In 2018 America, the debate over “selling out” seems almost as absurd as say, a group of screaming horse-men with huge exposed dicks. That’s presumably why writer-director Boots Riley employed them (alongside other absurd, surreal elements) in his upcoming comedy Sorry to Bother You. Lakeith Stanfield stars as Cassius Green, a struggling telemarketer who makes it big when he discovers the secret to success: sounding white over the phone. Based on the trailer, the secret might also be flushing your client’s toilet while he’s still on it, dealing with a coked-out, gun-toting Armie Hammer or any number of horrible things you’d promised yourself you’d never do. But as Cassius’ revolutionary girlfriend Detroit, played by Tessa Thompson, might put it: how morally emaciated are you willing to get for a nine-figure salary? Sorry to Bother You will hit theaters July 6.