Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Chi Recap: Keeping the Peace

Will Ronnie’s confession bring him the absolution he so badly wants and needs?

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Timeless Season Premiere Recap: Good Guys Revolt

Welcome back to the show that miraculously didn’t end!

Yesterday at 10:33 p.m.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Delicate’ Music Video: Fame Is Hard. Dancing Is Easy.

Being rendered invisible by a magic letter of some kind really makes you contemplate your stardom.

Yesterday at 10:20 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Love & Ham

What did Shereé know? When did she know it? What exactly is a waterbug?

Yesterday at 10:08 p.m.

The Walking Dead Recap: Swamp Things

Negan is ready to rain down zombie guts on Hilltop.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

American Idol Premiere Recap: Another Moment Like This

As Kelly Clarkson once sang, “Some people wait a lifetime … for an Idol reboot that probably shouldn’t exists.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Homeland Recap: A Terrible Thing

Can President Keane prevent a civil war before it’s too late?

Yesterday at 9:56 p.m.

Sorry to Bother You, but the Sorry to Bother You Trailer is Here

Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson take on selling out in director Boots Riley’s trippy fantasy satire.

Yesterday at 8:11 p.m.

The Church of Scientology Is About to Release Their Own TV Network

The content appears to be, as you might have guessed, pretty Scientology-heavy.

Yesterday at 4:37 p.m.

Jessica Jones Recap: Where Have You Been All My Life?

“AKA I Want Your Cray Cray” is a standout episode.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

No, Michael Caine Won’t Work With Woody Allen Ever Again

But he doesn’t regret working with him.

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Deception Pulls Off Some Nice Tricks, But It’s Mostly an Illusion

ABC’s new crime procedural deserves credit for having the courage of its own ridiculousness.

Yesterday at 2:08 p.m.

The Roseanne Reboot’s Opening Credits Are a Blast From the Midwest Past

Great camera work.

Yesterday at 12:01 p.m.

Thanks to SNL, a Bizarre New Family Member Makes an Appearance in Black Panther

He’s not thrilled by his warthog spirit animal.

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

SNL Recap: Sterling K. Brown Reveals a Black Panther Deleted Scene

As a first-time SNL host, Sterling K. Brown does a remarkable job.

Yesterday at 10:56 a.m.

Oh God, Kate McKinnon Did the Perfect Frances McDormand Impression

The hair!

Yesterday at 10:21 a.m.

SNL’s This Is Us Parody Goes to America’s Most Depressing Place: The White House

This is us. This is real. This is politics.

Yesterday at 9:48 a.m.

SNL Gives a Savage White House Twist to That Bachelor Finale

“The more that goes by, the more that I keep thinking about obstruction.”

3/10/2018 at 4:15 p.m.

Stranger Things’ Duffer Brothers Accused of Verbal Abuse By Former Crew Member

They would allegedly “seek out and verbally abuse multiple women” on the show’s set.

3/10/2018 at 3:14 p.m.

Kathy Griffin Is Heading Straight to ‘Trump’s Backyard’ for Her U.S. Tour

This is her first time performing stateside since releasing that infamous Trump decapitation photo.