The Seagull Trailer Unites Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan, Finally

Our favorite actresses are hanging out without us! Two wildly under appreciated actresses — Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan — converge in The Seagull, Michael Mayer’s Chekov adaptation from Sony Pictures Classics. Irina Arkadina (Bening) and her son Konstantin (Dunkirk’s Billy Howle) visit her brother during the throes of summer, and she accidentally inspires a romance between celebrity novelist Boris Trigorin (Corey Stoll — still hot) and young Nina (Ronan). Problem is, Irina’s son has the hots for Nina, too. Somewhere in there, Elisabeth Moss plays Masha who wears all black while nursing a crush on Konstantin. See it in theaters May 11, 2018.