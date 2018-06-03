The Weinstein Company Sale Fell Through Again (Again)

On again, off again: The Weinstein Company remains in limbo, as the deal to purchase the beleaguered movie studio has fallen through. According to a statement provided to Deadline from Maria Contreras-Sweet, “disappointing information” hindered the sale. Last week, it appeared that an investment team led by billionaire Ron Burkle and Contreras-Sweet, a former Obama-administration cabinet member, would purchase TWC’s assets. “I believe that our vision to create a women-led film studio is still the correct course of action,” Contreras-Sweet said. “To that end, we will consider acquiring assets that may become available in the event of bankruptcy proceedings, as well as other opportunities that may become available in the entertainment industry.”