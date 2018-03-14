This Is Us Producer Hints That Deja’s Father May Play a Part in the Next Season

Photo: NBC/Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The This Is Us season two finale aired on Tuesday night, leaving viewers with depleted tissue supplies and questions about what comes next for the Pearson family. It would seem that Deja’s complicated relationship with foster parents Randall and Beth might get even tangled. Executive producer Elizabeth Berger told Entertainment Weekly that Deja’s dad might play an important part in the third season. “One of the things that we may come to know more about next season is Deja’s father, because we haven’t yet talked about it at all,” Berger said. “Obviously, Deja has had almost no relationship with him, but she may know more about him than we previously let on.”

The finale episode certainly foreshadowed possible daddy issues for Deja — when Toby’s mother mistook her for Randall’s biological daughter she lashed out with a bat to her foster parent’s car windshield. Sounds like we got some more ugly cries ahead of us.