Single Dad Brad Pitt Wants Tiffany Haddish to Give Him a Call

Backstage at the Oscars, Tiffany Haddish sat for a quick game of Marry, Date, Ditch with Kelly Ripa. Before Ripa could even finish announcing the contenders (Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, and George Clooney), Haddish interjected: “I just met [Pitt] in the elevator!” she said. “He said in one year if he’s still single and I’m single, we gonna do it, so you know what that means … But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids.” But Pitt has six kids, so maybe that’s not a deal-breaker? Whatever happens, Tiff’s already got a white dress.