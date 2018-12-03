Tiffany Haddish Says She Wants To Host The 2019 Oscars… On One Condition

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

After Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph’s hilarious presentation at this year’s Oscars, Twitter users made a collective decision that the two should host the ceremony in 2019. According to Tiffany Haddish, she is more than happy to do the job… on one condition. “I would love to do something like that. I know my father would be extremely proud if I got to do that… As long as I get a pay check,” she told the audience at the premiere of Tracy Morgan’s new show, The Last O.G., at the SXSW Film Festival on Monday. “In my mind, Maya and I, we were auditioning for the ultimate job – because I thought were getting paid for that presentation,” Haddish joked about her appearance this year. “When I found out that we weren’t getting paid, I was like, ‘Well, I heard about gift bags.’ And then it was like ‘We don’t have no gift bags,’ and I was like, ‘Well what do I get?’ They were like, ‘We’ve got a bottle of wine that’s like thirteen dollars.’ So I got the wine.” Tiffany is definitely worth more than a cheap cabernet – somebody start a GoFundMe, stat!