Tiffany Haddish Stays on Her Hustle and Signs Up for Lego Movie 2

If Tiffany Haddish misses your call sometime over the next five years, don’t take it personally. She is just extremely busy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish just booked a role in The Lego Movie 2, where she’ll join the all-star voice cast that includes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Will Arnett. Haddish’s role has yet to be announced, and plot details haven’t been released, but she’ll probably be your favorite part. Mike Mitchell is taking over directing duties from Phil Lord and Chris Miller who helmed the original. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on February 8, 2019.