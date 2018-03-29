Tiffany Haddish Has One Last Thing to Say About Who Bit Beyoncé

Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish’s lips are sealed. During an Instagram live posted Wednesday, Haddish said she won’t say any more about the mystery actress responsible for biting Beyoncé’s symmetrical, immaculate face. “NDAs are real, so I’m not saying shit about nothing,” Haddish said. Instead, she lectured us about what really matters — “People should be focusing on the real issues at hand, like did you do your taxes? Because taxes is due real soon. Can your children read and write? Have you been working with them on their reading and their writing? Is your house clean? That’s what we need to be focusing on” — before joking that the guilty party was Stormy Daniels. Vulture’s lips aren’t sealed by a Knowles-Carter NDA, however, and we’ve largely closed our investigation into Bey-Bite-Gate.