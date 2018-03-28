Latest News from Vulture

29 mins ago

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Kacey Musgraves, Chloe x Halle, DJ Esco, Future

Kacey Musgraves is coming for pop’s throne.

6:00 p.m.

Here Are All the References in Ready Player One

Let us know if we missed any.

5:52 p.m.

Rule, Britannia! Tobias Menzies Will Play Prince Philip in The Crown

From one popular period drama straight to another.

5:28 p.m.

A Eulogy for Armie Hammer’s Tracksuits, Which He Has Retired

Oh, to see without our eyes!

5:25 p.m.

SoundCloud Rap Has Its First No. 1 Album — Now What?

XXXTentacion’s chart success seems significant, but it might be the first step toward nowhere for SoundCloud rap.

3:21 p.m.

The Best TripAdvisor Reviews of the Sex Cult From Wild Wild Country

The Osho International Meditation Resort and Guesthouse is still very much an operational meditation center and tourist destination!

3:17 p.m.

The Americans Team Walks Us Through Their Favorite Alter Egos

Matthew Rhys hates Clark!

3:16 p.m.

Jasmin Savoy Brown on Jumping From The Leftovers to Shondaland

The actress talks about her role in ABC’s legal drama For the People.

1:52 p.m.

Schitt’s Creek Is a Master Class in Aspirational Fashion

The show’s co-creator and star, Dan Levy, explains how he chose the Rose family’s luxe looks.

1:44 p.m.

Jessica Chastain on Her Salomé Revival and Negotiating Nudity

“I love the human form — male nudity, female nudity, I’m all about it. I had to get to that place where, for me, it was my decision.”

1:30 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season Two Trailer: The Resistance Ignites

We’re going back to Gilead.

1:10 p.m.

Alex, Inc. Is a Show About Podcasting That’s Not Worth the Download

It’s really a too-cute family sitcom disguised as a workplace comedy.

12:54 p.m.

Roxanne, Roxanne Tells the Unknown Story of the First Female Rapper

The relentlessly optimistic rapper gets her day and then some.

12:30 p.m.

The Ratings for Roseanne’s Revival Premiere Are Incredible

More than 18 million watched the Conner family’s return to prime-time TV.

12:23 p.m.

Donald Glover Shares Mock Deadpool Script Spoofing Hollywood Racism

“For the record: I wasn’t too busy to work on Deadpool.”

12:00 p.m.

You’ll Soon Be Able to Watch John Mulaney’s New Stand-up Special

Filmed at Radio City Music Hall, it will be part of a larger deal with Netflix.

11:40 a.m.

Dogs Review Isle of Dogs

Do these dogs have a bone to pick with Wes Anderson’s latest film?

11:12 a.m.

2 Chainz’s Mom Rapping in His New Video Will Bring Infinite Joy to Your Life

Cancel all other music videos.

10:12 a.m.

The Darkest Minds Trailer: Amandla Stenberg’s Next Teen Uprising

From the producers of Stranger Things.

10:00 a.m.

The Beetlejuice Musical Is Creeping Toward Broadway

Hopefully, it will be strange and unusual.