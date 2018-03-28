Rule, Britannia! Tobias Menzies Will Play Prince Philip in The Crown

Hey, maybe Netflix took our casting advice to heart! Deadline has confirmed that Tobias Menzies, best known for his sadistic period drama role(s) in Outlander, will be playing Prince Philip for The Crown’s third and fourth seasons. Menzies’s casting comes after Paul Bettany was in final negotiations to play Queen Elizabeth’s divisive hubby, but eventually pulled out over unsolvable scheduling issues. Menzies joins Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter in the series, who are playing the Queen and Princess Margaret, respectively. We can’t wait for him to give Prince Charles the cold shoulder! Ah, dads!