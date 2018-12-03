The Room’s Tommy Wiseau Auditions for All the Different Jokers

Better ready a new pig carcass, Jared! There’s a new Joker in town, and this Joker is also all the Jokers. Tommy Wiseau tried his hand at portraying Batman’s archnemesis in a new Nerdist video, and to do so, he sampled from several iterations of the Gotham villain that have graced the silver screen. If anyone could dance with the devil in the pale moon light, it’s definitely Tommy Wiseau. And for the rest of the night, the devil would be going around, asking his friends, “Whoa, who was that guy?”