Instead of doing literally anything else, Donald Trump used his executive time Tuesday morning to weigh in on the low Oscars ratings. “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY,” the president tweeted. Like an uncle who bootlegs movies, or a dad who’s only read half of a Hollywood Reporter roundtable, he’s diagnosed the industry’s shortcoming: “Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!” See the tweet below:
Ah, a good tacked-on “just kidding” — slightly more formal than a “not!” joke.