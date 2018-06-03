Latest News from Vulture

10:23 p.m.

Tully Trailer: Charlize Theron Is a Tired Mom In Need of Some Help

The movie from the Juno and Young Adult team, director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody, hits theaters April 20.

10:15 p.m.

This Is Us Recap: Counting the Beds

It’s Deja’s turn to get the This Is Us treatment.

10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Beverly Beaches

Let’s talk about Lisa and Camille’s lingerie shopping trip.

9:52 p.m.

Becca Kufrin Is the Next Bachelorette

ABC owes her the title after what happened on The Bachelor.

9:26 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: My Body, My Self

Don’t sleep on Shanice, or Sha-Nasty, or Sha-Nice.

9:08 p.m.

Riley Keough Wants To Be On Riverdale, So What Are You Waiting For, CW?

Surely Cheryl needs a moody, mysterious cousin, or an estranged aunt.

9:08 p.m.

Gary Oldman’s Son Defends His Father Against His Mother’s Abuse Allegations

“In the case of my father, there is only innocence.”

9:00 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Callie Adams Foster, Attorney at Law?

Wait, am I a Callie fan now?

6:53 p.m.

Angry Bachelor Fans Paid For 16 Anti-Arie Billboards In Two States

Look for signs that say “Arie… Not okay. Just leave.” in Minnesota and Southern California.

5:42 p.m.

Life Sentence Is Too Whimsical for Its Own Good

The new CW dramedy starring Lucy Hale follows a woman whose terminal cancer is suddenly cured.

5:01 p.m.

Fyre Festival Founder Billy McFarland Pleads Guilty to Fraud

He could be sentenced to 40 years.

4:50 p.m.

The Weinstein Company Sale Fell Through Again (Again)

Due to “disappointing information.”

4:06 p.m.

No One Wanted to Watch Ryan Seacrest Get Ignored on the E! Red Carpet

Viewership for Live With Kelly and Ryan remains high, however.

4:00 p.m.

Donald Sutherland on His Famous Don’t Look Now Sex Scene

“We were in a room by ourselves. I don’t know about Julie [Christie], but I’m never naked in front of somebody! I was shy.”

3:24 p.m.

The Best Shows on Netflix to Use As Background Noise

From Altered Carbon to Grace and Frankie, what to watch while you’re cooking, cleaning, and napping.

2:53 p.m.

Is Eliza the Most Thankless Part in Hamilton?

Today’s Olivier nominations continued a trend.

2:31 p.m.

Of Course Fyre Festival Spent an Exorbitant Amount on a Yacht for Blink-182

And other nonsense.

2:05 p.m.

Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like Is a Joyous Celebration of a TV Legend

Like Fred Rogers himself, this PBS special speaks to the deepest part of us.

1:46 p.m.

Christopher Robin Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Is Coming for Paddington’s Throne

Winnie the Pooh has ditched the Hundred Acre Woods.

1:34 p.m.

How a Veteran R&B Singer Scored the Biggest Hit of His Career

Tank’s “When We” is doing big numbers, and even he’s surprised.