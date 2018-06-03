Tully Trailer: Charlize Theron Is a Tired Mom In Need of Some Help

Even with Charlize Theron as its star, motherhood has rarely looked less glamorous than in the trailer for Tully. The upcoming dramedy is from the Juno and Young Adult dream team, director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody. In it Theron plays a mom with two school-age kids and a new baby. She’s finding balancing all of her responsibilities, and keeping her shirt on at the dinner table, pretty frustrating. Enter Tully (Mackenzie Davis), her millennial night nanny who is like Mary Poppins, if Mary Poppins didn’t sing and was all about self-care and occasionally cutting loose child-free. The movie hits theaters on April 20.