Photo-Illustration: Maya Robinson/Vulture and Photos by LucasFilms, Marvel and Fox Searchlight

Despite appearances to the contrary, spring has nearly sprung, and with it, a slew of charming offbeat indies and pricey imaginariums. On our must-see docket this year: a suburban teen’s coming out (Love, Simon), a young rapper’s origin story (Roxanne Roxanne), Steven Spielberg’s return to fantastical world-building (Ready Player One), and an upstart band of nobodies called The Avengers. What’s more: Not only are we getting Joaquin Phoenix pulling double-duty — as a cartoonist (Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot, opposite Jonah Hill), a rogue veteran rescuing victims of sex trafficking (You Were Never Really Here), and as Jesus (Mary Magdalene, opposite Rooney Mara) — but also a shot-on-an-iPhone psychological horror-thriller from Steven Soderbergh, and a rom-com starring Sharon Stone. Here’s what to keep on your radar between warming weather and fistfuls of Zyrtec.

Love, Simon (March 16)

Ignore the aggressively cheeky marketing campaign: Love, Simon gives queer teens a version of a John Hughes high school rom-com. High schooler Simon falls into a You’ve Got Mail-esque romance with Blue, an anonymous boy from his school. They’re both navigating gay identity and coming out to their friends and family. Come for Josh Duhamel trying to guess what Grindr is; stay for Jennifer Garner’s quasi-Michael Stuhlbarg-in-Call Me by Your Name parental monologue.

Isle of Dogs (March 23)

What do you get when you cast your film with Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Courtney B. Vance, Frances McDormand, and Harvey Keitel? A very good dinner party that Quincy Jones will certainly be gossiping about in an interview ten years from now, first of all. Also: Isle of Dogs, Wes Anderson’s seemingly twee stop-motion tale about a boy looking for his lost pup. Twelve-year-old Atari travels to Trash Island, where all dogs have been exiled. The movie already won Anderson the Silver Bear for Best Director at Berlinale — let’s see if American audiences will bite.

Roxanne Roxanne (March 23)

Vulture crowned Roxanne Roxanne star Chanté Adams one of Sundance 2017’s most deserving breakouts. Adams plays fearsome teen rapper Lolita “Roxanne Shanté” Gooden, and the movie follows her through her Queens beginnings and burst of commercial success. Adams plays Roxanne with stirring charisma, even when the movie falters. Also: Who are we to pass up the option of Mahershala Ali and Nia Long on screen together?

Ready Player One (March 29)

Steven Spielberg presents a fantastical virtual universe populated by many of the characters and creatures from Steven Spielberg’s other fantastical universes. Ready Player One recycles iconic IP — King Kong, Say Anything, Star Wars, Star Trek, Indiana Jones, John Hughes movies, The Iron Giant, and more — and imports it into the so-called OASIS, a VR world created by James Halliday (Mark Rylance). Tye Sheridan (Mud) stars as Wade Watts, a teen desperate to find treasure hidden inside OASIS, racing against a formidable opponent: baddie Ben Mendelsohn.

Avengers: Infinity War (April 27)

At long last, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy get a meet-cute. Thanos is busy collecting the Infinity Stones like Armie Hammer collects tracksuits, and Tony Stark senses the arriving threat. Putting the Avengers in cahoots with the Guardians will make this Marvel’s biggest outing; Cap, Iron Man, Spidey, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, plus Black Panther’s incredible women. The only person we’re missing here is Killmonger.

The Seagull (May 11)

Let’s not hear one single word against this Chekhov adaptation that brings together two of our greatest actresses: Annette Bening and Saoirse Ronan. Irina Arkadina (Bening) introduces Boris (Corey Stoll) to the younger and free-spirited Nina (Ronan), even though Irina’s son Konstantin (Billy Howle) has a crush on her. The result is a sweaty, smoldering mess of romances and alliances.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25)

What drama hasn’t plagued this Star Wars spinoff? First, there’s the fact that it’s not a Lando Calrissian stand-alone. Then, there’s all the behind-the-scenes drama: the firing of previous directors Lord and Miller, Michael K. Williams’ cut scenes, the rumors of Alden Ehrenreich’s acting coach, and other rumors that Ron Howard did far more work on the movie than originally anticipated. Whatever, haters: to infinity and beyond, or whatever.

March 16

Tomb Raider

Benji (Netflix)

Josie

Dear Dictator

Love, Simon

Flower

7 Days in Entebbe

Sweet Country

Demon House

March 23

Game Over, Man! (Netflix)

I Kill Giants

The Final Portrait

Isle of Dogs

Midnight Sun

Ismael’s Ghosts

Unsane

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Roxanne Roxanne (Netflix)

Sherlock Gnomes

Getting Grace

Status Update

Back to Burgundy

Paul, Apostle of Christ

March 29

Ready Player One

March 30

Love After Love

God’s Not Dead: A Light In The Darkness

Acrimony

Birthmarked

Gemini

All I Wish

The Titan

Best Friends (Volume 1)

Mary Magdalene

The China Hustle

The Last Movie Star

April 3

But Deliver Us From Evil

April 6

You Were Never Really Here

Lean on Pete

Blockers

The Miracle Season

Where is Kyra

A Quiet Place

Chappaquiddick

Pandas (Imax)

April 11

Beirut

April 13

Marrowbone

Overboard

Rampage

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

The Rider

10x10

Submergence

A Prayer Before Dawn

April 17

Who’s Jenna?

April 18

This Is Our Land

April 20

The House of Tomorrow

Duck Duck Goose

I Feel Pretty

Tully

Super Troopers 2

Finding Your Feet

April 27

Avengers: Infinity War

Let the Sunshine In

Animal Crackers

Kings

Disobedience

Traffik

Bad Samaritan

Armed

Selfie Dad

The Week Of (Netflix)

May 4

Izzy Gets The Fuck Across Town

The Guardians (Les Gardiennes)

May 11

Life of The Party

Breaking In

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot

The Seagull

May 18

On Chesil Beach

Book Club

Untitled Deadpool Sequel

Show Dogs

Pope Francis - A Man Of His Word

Anders Manor

May 25

Solo: A Star Wars Story

TBD:

Krystal

An Ordinary Man

The Titan

Kodachrome (Netflix)

2.0