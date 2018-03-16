9 Video Games We Can’t Wait to Play This Spring

Old-school computer RPG throwbacks have experienced a full-blown revival in recent years, kicked off largely thanks to the Kickstarter success of Pillars of Eternity — a game made explicitly in homage to the legendary Dungeons and Dragons adaptation Baldur’s Gate. So, naturally, Pillars of Eternity 2 aims to pay homage to Baldur’s Gate 2: an even-more beloved sequel to an already-beloved game. Doing this is kind of like saying you want to make your version of The Empire Strikes Back, which, in most cases, is a statement of tremendous hubris, but in a genre as niche and demanding as this one, it’s kind of expected. Fortunately, Obsidian Entertainment, the developers of Pillars of Eternity 2, is composed of some of the people who made the old games that Pillars honors, and they’ve proven themselves more than up to the task. Check this one out if you miss clicking your way through dungeons, conversations, and mystery alike, but also keep an eye on your expectations: Nostalgia is a rich vein for games to tap, but its rewards aren’t endless.

The initial release of Pillars of Eternity 2 is May 8, 2018; it will be widely available December 31, 2018.