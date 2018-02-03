Latest News from Vulture

30 seconds ago

Why Are Academy Voters So Pissed Off About Netflix’s Oscars Prospects?

“We are the Motion Picture Academy. We’re not the Television Academy. What do we stand for?”

1 min ago

Did You Know This Bachelor Finale Will Be Like ‘Nothing You’ve Seen Before’?

You’ve definitely seen it before.

7 mins ago

Lucy Dacus Is Writing Her Own History

Her new album, Historian, is the work of a hopeful person highly attuned to a weary world.

11 mins ago

Mute Is Meh, But Gets Points for Being Extremely Random

Duncan Jones’s latest feels like its plot has been laid out in a Mad Lib.

27 mins ago

How Annihilation Nails the Complex Reality of Depression

No film in recent memory captures the truth of self-destruction and depression quite like it.

11:10 a.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 Just Delivered the Face Crack of the Century

It’s the most shocking elimination in Drag Race herstory.

10:57 a.m.

Oh My God, Viola Davis Is Going to Play Lupita Nyong’o’s Mom

The Woman King tells the story of the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries.

10:50 a.m.

Who Won Awards Season?

Ranking 33 Oscar contenders on their trophy hauls, viral videos, style, fans, and more.

10:17 a.m.

Beyoncé Puts Us All on Notice (But Mostly Tiffany Haddish and Drake) in New Song

“If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a nondisclosure.”

10:01 a.m.

Vulture’s Final Oscar Predictions: What Will Win?

We want to help you win your office pool.

10:00 a.m.

Join Us in the Fifth Dimension for Our A Wrinkle in Time Book Club

Let’s go on a journey.

9:49 a.m.

The Big Bang Theory Recap: What’s in a Name?

Say hello to little Neil Michael Wolowitz.

9:31 a.m.

Book Club Trailer: All Your Cool Moms Are Reading Fifty Shades Now

Christian Grey, Diane and Jane will see you now.

9:11 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Introducing Pope and Keating

Neither Scandal nor HTGAWM has been this fun in a really long time.

9:04 a.m.

Trump Lashes Out at Alec Baldwin After Baldwin Called Playing Him on SNL ‘Agony’

“Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

8:14 a.m.

How to Get Away With Murder Recap: The People’s Court

Can Kerry Washington be on this show every week?

8:00 a.m.

Every Single Button-Down Patterned Shirt on Queer Eye

Tan France has an obsession.

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: The New Girl in Town

Welcome to Shondaland, Andy Herrera!

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Premiere Recap: You Good?

No matter what you expect from Atlanta, “Alligator Man” will surprise you.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Recap: Messy Girls

Can a reality show about drag queens jump the shark?