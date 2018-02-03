Our mom Viola Davis is set to play Lupita Nyong’o’s mom in a new film based on the best dream we ever had. Okay, technically, The Woman King is inspired by true events involving the African Kingdom of Dahomey when it was at the height of its power in the 18th and 19th centuries, before being colonized by the French, but still. Davis will play Nanisca, general of the very Dora Milaje–sounding all-women military known as the Amazons; Lupita will play her daughter, Nawi, who fights alongside her mother to protect their kingdom from the French, as well as neighboring tribes who’ve enslaved their people. Origin story aside, Vulture happily accepts all credit and royalties for willing this personal passion project into existence. You’re welcome.