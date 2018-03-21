It’s a classic tale: Guy meets girl, girl disappears, guy smokes a lot of pot and then tries to find her. In Under the Silver Lake, written and directed by David Robert Mitchell of It Follows, Andrew Garfield is that boy, while Riley Keough is the mysterious, disappearing girl. Garfield sets off on a quest to track down the codes he’s convinced the mysterious, disappearing girl has left behind (sound familiar?), chase after dogs, crash weird parties, and dive into the depths of the Silver Lake reservoir along the way. Under the Silver Lake premieres June 22.