Jesus is coming, and he’s wearing some nice fitted white T-shirts. In a new trailer for NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, we meet John Legend’s Jesus, Alice Cooper’s Herod, and Sara Bareilles’s Mary Magdalene, who’s singing a bit of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.” The live staging of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s concept album turned musical airs on Easter Sunday for a crowd of
adoring worshippers people thirst-tweeting about John Legend’s arms.
Sara Bareilles Doesn’t Know How to Love John Legend in a Jesus Christ Superstar Live Trailer
