21 mins ago

Spring Horror Preview: A Quiet Place and More Movies We Can’t Wait to Watch

From the creature feature A Quiet Place to the zombies and evil teens of Taiwan’s Mon Mon Mon Monsters.

4:19 p.m.

Spring 2018 Theater Preview: Mean Girls, Harry Potter, and More Must-See Shows

Plus Frozen, Carousel, My Fair Lady, and more must-see shows.

4:04 p.m.

Jason Katims on Rise and the Tricky Art of Adaption

“Friday Night Lights wasn’t far from my mind.”

3:44 p.m.

A Tribute to A Wrinkle in Time’s Sexy Science Marriage

The Murrys have romance figured out.

3:35 p.m.

Margot Robbie Might Actually Be Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate

She’s in talks to star opposite Brad Pitt and her Wolf of Wall Street co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

2:45 p.m.

God Save Claire Foy, Who Was Paid Less Than Matt Smith in The Crown

At the time, it boiled down to the actors’ prominence.

2:03 p.m.

Jessica Jones Recap: Deal or No Deal

Carrie-Anne Moss’s performance is absolutely wrenching.

12:30 p.m.

How Many Royal Family Specials Can America Pack Into 2018? Add One More!

We curtsy to you, ABC.

12:18 p.m.

Yes, Impersonating Donald Trump Is Agony to Alec Baldwin

“It gets exhausting after awhile.”

12:17 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer: Meet Young Dumbledore

Premiering November 16.

11:41 a.m.

Paul Feig’s Production Company Will Use Inclusion Riders, Too

Feigco Entertainment will use inclusion riders in all future projects.

11:25 a.m.

Lauryn Hill Will Perform Miseducation at Pitchfork Festival for 20th Anniversary

You know, if she shows up.

11:10 a.m.

3 Minutes and 10 Seconds of Oprah Being Very Serious About Bathing

She’s living her best moisturized life!

11:00 a.m.

Laura Benanti and Jason Jones Will Host Off Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Awards

“One beautiful, hilarious theater star who has a deep respect for the theater and all it stands for and a middle-aged white guy.”

10:48 a.m.

Grab Your Mops, Joy Mangano’s Life Is Getting the Broadway Treatment

This sounds familiar.

10:16 a.m.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Are Working Together on a Show Based on 90210

The show would have them play exaggerated versions of themselves.

10:06 a.m.

Shia LaBeouf on His Arrest and Racist Rant: ‘I F*cked Up’

Shia LaBeouf addresses his 2017 arrest in Georgia, where he derided minority officers in leaked footage.

9:31 a.m.

Being Engaged to Kit Harington Sounds Exhausting

Rose Leslie discusses the quirks of their relationship.

9:27 a.m.

HBO Exec Says Network Budget Being ‘Raped’ by Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies

HBO says it will face a budget “conundrum” if it moves forward with any of the Game of Thrones spinoffs.

9:10 a.m.

NBC’s Rise Is High School Musical With a Friday Night Lights Vibe

The Jason Katims show is lovely, but not without its flaws.