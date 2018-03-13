Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Trailer: Meet Young Dumbledore

What was once a movie about tracking down cool magical critters has become a whole franchise about wizarding war. That’s just what happens in Hollywood, we guess! In the trailer for next Fantastic Beasts movie, subtitled The Crimes of Grindelwald, we trip back to the past to meet Jude Law’s young Dumbledore, who’s been working with Eddie Redmayne’s creature expert Newt Scamander to secretly fight evil in Paris. We also get a quick glimpse of Zoë Kravitz’s mysterious and glamorous Leta Lestrange and Johnny Depp’s sallow and controversial Grindelwald. The Crimes of Grindelwald premieres November 16.