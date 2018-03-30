Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

ABC Renews Roseanne For 11th Season

After its massive premiere, the Roseanne revival is here to stay.

27 mins ago

The Wild Wild Country Directors Still Wonder Who Is Right and Wrong Too

Plus, how they got all their footage, and what was left out.

12:53 p.m.

ABC Held a Meeting After Trump’s Election That Lead to Reviving Roseanne

Network executives worried they “had not been thinking nearly enough about economic diversity.”

12:44 p.m.

Love After Love Is a Revelatory Moment for Andie MacDowell

Russell Harbaugh’s debut is swimming with hate, but MacDowell takes out the sting.

12:41 p.m.

Iggy Azalea’s Management Staged an Intervention Because of Her Twitter Beefs

She spent time at a facility in Arizona.

12:26 p.m.

Coffee With Edie Falco, Buddhist Mom of the West Village

On her early years in New York, why Louis C.K. deserves another chance, and why this is “the last dying gasp of rich white men.”

12:00 p.m.

What Is Going on With Chris Evans’s Mustache?

What’s good this week: Cardi B’s new song, obviously; the Weeknd’s new album, definitely; Chris Evans’s new facial hair, maybe?

11:35 a.m.

You Know You Want to Watch Lesley Manville Smear Daniel-Day Lewis With Jam

From a Phantom Thread deleted scene.

11:14 a.m.

Gemini Is a Glossy, Atmospheric L.A. Neo-Noir

Aaron Katz’s moody murder mystery has equal parts substance and style, but can’t quite stick the landing.

11:03 a.m.

Everything We Know About the Weeknd and Selena Gomez From His New Album

He almost gave her a kidney!

10:51 a.m.

You Wish Your Friends Left Instagram Comments As Nice As the Queer Eye Cast’s

“She is leaning into her strength and her light” ought to be embroidered onto a pillow.

10:12 a.m.

The Weirdest Lines From Sean Penn’s Wannabe-Gonzo Novel

“Tweet me, bitch. I dare you.”

9:52 a.m.

The Roseanne Revival Shows How Network TV Can Survive the Streaming Age

The golden era of linear TV is coming to an end. But there’s a middle ground between dominance and death, and this month hints at a path forward.

9:28 a.m.

Watch Taylor Swift’s Stripped-down Music Video for ‘Delicate’

She’s a woman of the woods now.

9:27 a.m.

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Recap: A Good Day

“Barbershop” is a gem because it highlights such a specific experience.

9:00 a.m.

Kacey Musgraves Is a Gay Icon and the World Needs to Know

A journey through her queer discography.

9:00 a.m.

Andie MacDowell and Chris O’Dowd on Why Grief Makes You ‘Horny and Angry’

“What everyone is going through is being reminded of their own mortality, and that can suddenly make you very horny, and angry.”

8:56 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Cyrus for President

The final Scandal battle is the romantics against the power-hungry pragmatists.

8:00 a.m.

What’s New on HBO: April 2018

Are you ready for Westworld season two?

2:21 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Calls Out CNN for ‘Fake News’

Colbert and Trump finally agree on something.