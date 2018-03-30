You Know You Want to Watch Lesley Manville Smear Daniel-Day Lewis With Jam

Phantom Thread, the movie that keeps on meme-giving, has gifted the world another creation as perfect as a House of Woodcock dress. In a deleted scene, via Entertainment Tonight, Lesley Manville’s Cyril and Daniel-Day Lewis’s Reynolds get into a food fight over breakfast, leading them to pour tea on each other, and in Manville’s case, smearing jam on Lewis’s face. It’s delightful to watch the ultra-committed Lewis break character, though it’s so absurd it’s probably for the best that this never made it into the movie.