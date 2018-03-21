Watch Margot Robbie Ominously Walk Away From The Camera in The Terminal Teaser

Even if you’ve been tracking the upcoming Margot Robbie movie Terminal ever since you saw that still of her in a fabulous merlot coat, you probably didn’t expect the darkly whimsical Alice In Wonderland reference in the first teaser footage. The plot, in case you didn’t glean it from watching people just walk away from the camera towards dramatic light sources, centers on a pair of assassins who embark on a mission that will put them in contact with “a fatally ill teacher, an enigmatic janitor, and a waitress with a double life,” as well as a “criminal mastermind wanting revenge.” It’s unclear which of these is Robbie, but the movie also stars Simon Pegg, Mike Myers, Max Irons, Dexter Fletcher, and even the model Jourdan Dunn, who is listed in the cast credits. So keep on parsing that “mad as a hatter” line from the teaser and wonder if this whole movie takes place on the other side of the looking glass.