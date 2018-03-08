The Handmaid’s Tale Season-Two Teaser Is Mad As Hell

Elisabeth Moss has four-and-a-half words for you: “Seriously? What the actual f–?” The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu for its second season this April, and its trailer — released on International Women’s Day — is mad as hell, and isn’t going to take it anymore. Offred’s pregnancy is the dominant plot point this season, as she tries to rescue her child from Gilead’s atrocities. The first two episodes of the second season will stream Wednesday, April 25th.