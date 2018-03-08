The Handmaid’s Tale Season Two Teaser Is Mad As Hell
Elisabeth Moss has four-and-a-half words for you: “Seriously? What the actual f–?” The Handmaid’s Tale returns to Hulu for its second season this April, and its trailer — released on International Women’s Day — is mad as hell, and isn’t going to take it anymore. Offred’s pregnancy is the dominant plot point this season, as she tries to rescue her child from Gilead’s atrocities. The first two episodes of the second season will stream Wednesday, April 25th.
Watch Now
- Was Michael Jackson a Plagiarist?
- 5 Iconic Moments From Guillermo del Toro Films
- Cinematographers React to Rachel Morrison’s Historic Oscar Nomination
- How Far is Hollywood From Achieving Equality?
- How Black Panther Reinvents Hollywood Visions of Africa
- Peppermint Reacts to All Stars Season 3
- We Quizzed Nicolas Cage on His Old Movie Lines and Honestly He Was Great
- Every Celebrity That Tahani Has Name-Dropped on The Good Place
- James Adomian Is Obsessed With a Meticulously Symmetrical Mustache
- Octavia Spencer Was Mistaken for Mo’Nique
- Zazie Beetz on Fame’s Limitations: ‘The Version of Me on the Internet Isn’t Me’
- Here’s the Advice Chris Elliott Gave Daughter Abby Elliott When She Joined SNL
- Kelly Macdonald Stans for Margot Robbie
- Joan Jett Loved Working With Michael J. Fox
- Haley Joel Osment Had a Very Awkward Middle-School Dance
- Naomi Watts Does Her Best David Lynch Impression
- Reed Morano Says Peter Dinklage Would Be the Lead in Her Star Wars Movie
- Omari Hardwick on Why Black Actors Can’t Go Full Method: ‘I’ll Get in Trouble’
- Chloë Grace Moretz and Desiree Akhavan on Filming Sex Scenes Sensitively
- Rupert Everett: ‘Oscar Wilde Is Really the Beginning of the Gay Movement’