Watching Jimmy Kimmel Get a Colonoscopy Is Soothing, In Its Way

Boy, you know it’s been an intense week when it’s only Wednesday and watching someone else get a colonoscopy seems like a fun break from the regular news cycle. Last night Jimmy Kimmel followed in Katie Couric’s footprints (colon prints?) by letting us all in on his first colonoscopy. Couric famously did the same thing on the Today show in March 2000, her husband Jay Monahan having died of colon cancer at the age of 42. Spoiler alert: it turns out Jimmy Kimmel’s colon is in absolute mint condition. That’s a nice, comforting thing to see. Go get your butts checked, everybody. “Medical screenings that turn out pretty much okay” might never catch on as a thing, but honestly, we’ve had worse memes, haven’t we?