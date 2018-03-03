Latest News from Vulture

And Your 2018 Razzie Winners Are…

Hello, Emoji Movie.

10:40 a.m.

Amy Schumer Had Some Harsh Words for Jennifer Lawrence After Her Breakup

That’s one interesting condolence note.

10:25 a.m.

All Intellectual Hell Broke Loose on Jeopardy! With Its First-Ever Tiebreaker

Who said trivia shows don’t get wild?

10:07 a.m.

We’re One Step Closer to Getting That Wild Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer Movie

Just the antidote we need.

9:44 a.m.

Steve Buscemi Missed Out on Becoming the Next Stand-Up Comedy Sensation

His jokes in the ‘70s were … not great.

12:38 a.m.

Your Two Sweet Dads Weird Al and Lin-Manuel Miranda Lip Sync ‘Hamilton Polka’

This should give birth to a new musical, right?

12:11 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster Will Reportedly Present Best Actress Oscar

Last year’s Best Actor winner Casey Affleck withdrew from presenting at the Oscars in January.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

Someone Reportedly Impersonated Armie Hammer’s Wife to Get an Oscar Party Ticket

Meanwhile, your attempts to impersonate Armie Hammer’s wife for a lifetime of happiness with Armie Hammer remain unsuccessful.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Whose Story Do You Think This Is?

Anybody wanna talk about the nitty-gritty of narrative theory?

Yesterday at 8:32 p.m.

Jessica Alba To Play Gabrielle Union’s Partner In Bad Boys Series

What are you gonna do when Syd and Nancy come for you?

Yesterday at 8:19 p.m.

The Hunger Games Screenwriter Will Pen the Logan’s Run Remake

Dystopias here! Get your futuristic dystopias while they’re hot!

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Tried Really Hard To Seem Sober At The Red Sparrow Premiere

The Academy Award winner will not be getting her second Oscar for this sober performance.

Yesterday at 7:42 p.m.

How Far is Hollywood From Achieving Equality?

A handful of female nominees does not signal an end to Hollywood’s history of exclusion.

Yesterday at 7:16 p.m.

Why Oscar Attendees Will Be Wearing An Orange American Flag On Sunday

The fight against gun violence will be making an appearance at this year’s Academy Awards.

Yesterday at 6:29 p.m.

Drag Race All Stars 3’s BenDeLaCreme Explains Her Shocking Elimination Choice

“Isn’t it ironic that the queen who likes drama least provided you the most?”

Yesterday at 6:06 p.m.

Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive in His Home

Emergency responders treated Ross at his home where he was found unresponsive and in distress.

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Last Call for George Plimpton’s Apartment, and the Era It Embodied

Notes from a final gathering at the late Paris Review editor’s storied home.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

E! Producer Says She Was Fired Over Red-Carpet Interview Criticizing the Network

The producer claims E! asked to censor interviews mentioning Catt Sadler, but that Eva Longoria’s slipped through the cracks.

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Eli Roth’s Death Wish Remake Is Practically an NRA Promo

It couldn’t have arrived at a worse time (or a better one, depending on your perspective).

Yesterday at 5:01 p.m.

6 Books You Should Read This March

By Uzodinma Iweala, Mallory Ortberg, Alan Hollinghurst, and more.