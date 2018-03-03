In five years when you’re sobbing in the back row of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new polka pop musical, you’ll remember when it all started. Okay, technically it started when the Hamilton creator grew up on a steady diet of Weird Al parodies, but their joint appearance on the Tonight Show seemed to really take things to the next level. The pair (and Jimmy, of course) committed in the way only Weird Al and Lin-Manuel Miranda have ever committed to a lip sync of Weird Al’s new song “Hamilton Polka.” Like watching the birth of a star. A weird, sweet double dad star.