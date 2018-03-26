What’s Leaving HBO: April 2018

Photo: Buena Vista Pictures

The Royal Tenenbaums

You can make an interesting case for just about any ranking of Wes Anderson movies. But one spot that’s agreed upon with more frequency than others is this: The Royal Tenenbaums is Anderson’s magnum opus. The story of a family of child prodigies who grow into mediocrity as adulthood and dysfunction settles in, The Royal Tenenbaums is Wes Anderson at his most ambitious and also most assured, leveraging his well-established style to elicit empathy for otherwise cold characters, and emotionally devastating beats out of moments we expect to be wry. Watch it again before it leaves HBO. Leaving April 30.

Constantine

John Constantine is one of the most fascinating characters in DC Comics, a dark arts master and exorcist forever damned but committed to saving the world from hell, who doesn’t know how to function without the weight of guilt punishing him at all times. The 2005 film adaptation of DC’s Hellblazer comics hits all the right notes that a faithful adaptation should hit and holds up surprisingly well — its biggest crime is in caring more about action than horror, framing Constantine as a weird sort of supernatural superhero hamstrung by a PG-13 rating. It’s to Constantine’s credit that you can watch it today and imagine how good an uncompromised, R-rated horror take on the exact same plot would be. Leaving April 30.

A Monster Calls

It was easy to miss A Monster Calls when it premiered. The film saw a limited release at the end of 2016, followed by a wide release in January 2017, which meant it got swallowed up in awards season, back when we were all busy yelling about La La Land (which, coincidentally, also leaves HBO this month). A dark fairy tale based on the book of the same name by Patrick Ness, it’s the story of Connor (Lewis MacDougall), a boy who’s struggling to deal with his mother’s terminal cancer. One night, a monster (voiced by Liam Neeson) visits him and makes a deal: He’ll tell three stories in exchange for one of Connor’s own. The film tells those stories, and we’re all the better for getting to see them. Leaving April 30.

