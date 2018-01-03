What’s Leaving HBO: March 2018

Photo: StudioCanal

This Month’s Highlights

For a really sweet Hugh Grant rom-com: About a Boy

You know who’s great? Hugh Grant. You know who isn’t great? Will Lightman, Hugh Grant’s character in About a Boy. But that’s kind of the point, right? Lightman — the wealthy beneficiary of royalties from a Christmas song his dad wrote (I just love that detail) — is a womanizer who prides himself on routine and isolation, with a transactional view of relationships and a generally lousy outlook. Then he decides to date single moms, and meets Marcus (a young, hopelessly dweeby Nicholas Hoult) and the two become unlikely friends as they both teach each other to grow up. Leaving March 31.

Because truth (and Julia Roberts) is better than fiction: Erin Brockovich

Steven Soderbergh’s turn-of-the-century biopic about a real woman who took on a giant corporation, all while raising three kids by herself, is an inspiration. Julia Roberts’s portrayal of Brockovich’s crusade to expose Pacific Gas and Electric Company — which hid the fact that it contaminated water in the suburban town of Hinkley, California — led to her first and only Academy Award for Best Actress. It’s also a rock-solid movie, one to revisit before it leaves HBO. Leaving March 31.

For a devastatingly beautiful history lesson: Jackie

There’s not much leaving HBO in March, but coincidentally, some of the best films leaving are biopics. Jackie is a somber, ornate portrayal of one of the most dramatic moments in American history. Shot with tremendous focus and restraint, Jackie focuses on Natalie Portman’s devastatingly good performance as Jackie Kennedy in the immediate fallout of her husband’s assassination, and although it didn’t win any awards last year, it’s one of the finest films of 2016. Leaving March 31.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

• About a Boy

• Australia

• Bean

• Born on the Fourth of July

• Death Race

• Erin Brockovich

• Hamlet 2

• Jackass: The Movie

• Jackie

• Kinsey

• Life With Mikey

• Lucas (1986)

• Nocturnal Animals

• Platoon

• Rules Don’t Apply (2016)

• Suicide Squad

• The Golden Compass

• The Pink Panther

• Wanted

• White Fang