What’s Leaving Hulu: April 2018

Each month, several films leave Hulu’s library. We provide a list of departing titles and recommend a few standouts so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

If you love romantic comedies: Mystic Pizza

The most disappointing thing about Mystic Pizza is that it is not, in fact, a movie about an enchanted pizza pie and the havoc it wreaks on a small town. That’s fine, though, because Mystic Pizza is instead a very charming movie about two Portuguese-American sisters growing up in the small town of Mystic (where the titular pizza place is located). Like its tagline, “A romantic comedy with the works,” Mystic Pizza has a little bit of everything: comedy, drama, class struggles, immigrant families, a cameo by a very young Matt Damon. What more could you want? Leaving April 30.

Because this movie is full of good boys yes it is: All Dogs Go to Heaven

If you’ve read these every month, you’ve probably heard me gush about Don Bluth movies, so I’m going to do it again here. All Dogs Go to Heaven is the Bluth movie you’re probably most familiar with, as it was a runaway hit on home video (despite getting creamed at the box office by The Little Mermaid). For a kids’ movie, Dogs is surprisingly dark, featuring sequences about hell and demons and pretty dark themes overall — a hallmark of Bluth films, which didn’t really hold things back for a younger audience. By far the most memorable thing about All Dogs Go to Heaven is Burt Reynolds as CHARLIE B. BARKIN, a canine con artist who, after getting murdered by a mob boss (who is also a dog), gives up his only shot at Heaven to return to Earth to seek justice. There’s a lot going on here, maybe too much, but All Dogs Go to Heaven is still worth it, a peek back to the kind of animated movies we don’t really see much of anymore. Leaving April 30.

