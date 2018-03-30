What’s New on Hulu: April 2018

Photo: Hulu

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Hulu adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for April 2018. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available April 25

Because season two is almost here: The Handmaid’s Tale

Now firmly past the events of its source material, The Handmaid’s Tale has reached a fraught but exciting place. After a first season that both covered Margaret Atwood’s novel and expanded it, the dystopian series is now standing on its own, so it’ll be fascinating to see where it goes next. If you haven’t watched yet, the time to catch up on the Emmy-winning first season is now. Available April 25.

Available April 30

If you’re a fan of old-school sitcoms: The Carmichael Show

The Carmichael Show was canceled last year, after three barely watched but utterly brilliant seasons of multi-cam sitcom magic. Taking the Norman Lear–esque approach where families talk about issues to an extreme, the Carmichael family really talks about really difficult issues, squeezing the most comedic potential out of taboo and uncomfortable conversations. Bonus: This show gave a breakout role to Tiffany Haddish before Girls Trip. Available April 30.

Available April 1

Because it’s an unquestionable classic: Lawrence of Arabia

Do you really need a reason to watch (or rewatch) Lawrence of Arabia? It’s Peter O’Toole and Omar Sharif in one of the greatest movies ever made! Available April 1.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV Shows

Available April 1

• 60 Days In: Season 3 (A&E)

• American Pickers: Seasons 15 & 16 (History)

• Ancient Aliens: Season 12 (History)

• Counting Cars: Season 6B (History)

• Fixer Upper: Season 4 (HGTV)

• Flea Market Flip: Season 4 (HGTV)

• Flip or Flop: Season 6 (HGTV)

• Gangland Undercover: Season 1 (History)

• House Hunters: Season 108 (HGTV)

• House Hunter’s Renovation: Season 8 (HGTV)

• Intervention: Seasons 15 & 16 (A&E)

• Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 2 (A&E)

• Project Runway: Season 15 (Lifetime)

• Property Brothers: Season 9 (HGTV)

• Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Seasons 1 & 4 (HGTV)

• Worst Cooks in America: Season 8 (Food Network)

Available April 2

• Black Sails: Season 4 (Starz)

• Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Available April 3

• The Crossing: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available April 4

• National Treasure: Kiri: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available April 7

• My Hero Academia: Subbed Season 3 Premiere (Funimation)

Available April 10

• Preacher: Season 2 (AMC)

Available April 11

• New Girl: Season 7 Premiere (FOX)

Available April 19

• Love Island: Seasons 1 and 2 (ITV)

• The Only Way Is Essex: Season 21 (All3 Media)

Available April 24

• Vikings: Season 5 (History)

Available April 3

• The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2 Premiere

Available April 3

• The Carmichael Show: Season 3 (NBC)

• Unsolved Mysteries: Seasons 9–14 (FilmRise)

Movies

Available September 1

• 30 Beats

• 5 Days of War

• 50/50

• 52 Pick-Up

• A Simple Plan

• Accepted

• Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale

• Barbie and the Diamond Castle

• Basic Instinct

• The Beaver

• The Big Wedding

• Carrie (1976)

• Red State

• Con Air

• The Conspirator

• Cool Runnings

• Danny Roane: First Time Director

• Death Becomes Her

• Desperately Seeking Susan

• The Dogs of War

• Drugstore Cowboy

• Eagle vs. Shark

• Eight Millimeter

• Eye for an Eye

• Fathers and Daughters

• Flashback

• The Flowers of War

• The Foot Fist Way

• For a Few Dollars More

• Fred: The Movie

• Fred: Night of the Living Fred

• Fred 3: Camp Fred

• Friday the 13th (1980)

• Funny About Love

• Gamer

• The Giant King

• Hellbenders 3D

• Honey

• Honey 2

• I Am a Teacher

• The Inbetweeners

• Internal Affairs

• The Jackal

• Jane Eyre (2011)

• K2

• Ladybugs

• Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists

• Land Before Time Sing Along

• Land Before Time Sing Along 2

• Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

• Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock

• Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire

• Lawrence of Arabia

• Leftovers

• Life Stinks

• Man in the Moon

• Map of the Human Heart

• Marathon Man

• The Marc Pease Experience

• Married to the Mob

• The Men Who Stare at Goats

• Miami Blues

• Mystery Team

• Paranormal Activity

• The Phantom

• Prancer

• Project Nim

• Quigley Down Under

• The Rage: Carrie 2

• Roxanne

• Salsa

• Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll

• Shanghai Surprise

• She’s Having A Baby

• Small Soldiers

• Snake Eyes

• Spaceballs

• Stand Up Guys

• Standing in the Shadows of Motown

• Stories We Tell

• Superstar

• The Switch

• Taxi Driver

• Tenderness

• Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

• Texas Killing Fields

• The Thomas Crown Affair

• Throw Momma from the Train

• Thunder Soul

• Trading Mom

• Tumbledown

• Up in Smoke

• Uptown Girls

• U-571

• Warpath

• Wayne’s World 2

• The Winning Season

• Wishmaster

• Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

• Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

• Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

• You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Available April 2

• Life Partners

Available April 4

• So B It

Available April 6

Dina

Available April 9

• Take My Nose…Please

Available April 10

• Hours

Available April 11

• Augie

Available April 12

• I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Available April 14

• Dealt

Available April 15

• A Teacher

• American Gangster

• Boys and Girls

• Fame

• Hollow in the Land

• Howl

• In the Bedroom

• Life is Beautiful

• Master of Disguise

• Off Label

• Shut Up and Play the Hits

• Slumber

• The Importance of Being Earnest (2002)

• The Messenger

Available April 16

• The Relationtrip

Available April 18

• Tragedy Girls

Available April 19

• Loving Vincent

Available April 20

• Z for Zachariah

Available April 26

• Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death

Available April 27

• Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary)

Available April 28

• 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

Available April 29

• Permanent

Available April 30

• A Thousand Junkies