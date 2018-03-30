What’s New on Netflix: April 2018

Photo: Warner Bros.

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our April 2018 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available April 1

If you love animated movies: The Iron Giant﻿

Whether you’ve seen it a dozen times or never at all, don’t miss Brad Bird’s animated masterpiece The Iron Giant, a Disney movie about a weaponized robot alien who befriends a young boy and learns about the evils of war. Plus, after you’ve seen Ready Player One, in which the Iron Giant character is employed against his principles as a soldier in a virtual army, the original film will be a necessary reminder that context in a story matters. Available April 1.

Available April 13

If you’re looking for a religious drama: Come Sunday

If you see a church in a drama these days, there’s a very good percent chance you’ve stumbled onto a Pure Flix film. The rest of the time, you’ll be lucky to find something like this Sundance indie about a televangelist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who experiences a crisis of faith and, instead of finding an easy, convenient path to salvation, has a massive falling-out with his church. Based on a This American Life story, Come Sunday dramatizes a real, honest-to-God dialogue about faith in America. Available April 13.

Available April 27

If you don’t mind a history lesson: Bobby Kennedy For President

Photo: Bob Henriques/Magnum Photos

Timed to the 50th anniversary of the younger Kennedy’s presidential run, this new docuseries from Dawn Porter (Gideon’s Army, Trapped) goes deep into Bobby’s hold on the American mystique. The show will chart his time in the U.S. Senate and his role as Attorney General during the Civil Rights era, from announcing his presidential run in 1968 until his assassination less than three months into his campaign. Often underserved by pop-culture’s obsession with his brother, RFK moved the progressive needle on a huge range of social issues and was “hope and change” before Obama was even born. His story deserves to be revisited. Available April 27.

Full List

TV Shows

Available April 1

• Wakfu: Season 3

Available April 2

• La Piloto: Season 1

Available April 6

• The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

• Fastest Car: Season 1

• Money Heist: Part 2

• My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z

• Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

Available April 9

• AMO: Season 1

Available April 13

• Chef’s Table: Pastry

• Lost in Space: Season 1

• The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

Available April 17

• The Chalet: Season 1

Available April 19

• Charité: Season 1

Available April 20

• Aggretsuko: Season 1

• Dope: Season 2

• Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

Available April 21

• The Letdown: Season 1

Available April 24

• Call the Midwife: “Christmas Special 2017”

Available April 27

• 3%: Season 2

• Bobby Kennedy for President

• The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

Available April TBD

• Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Movies

Available April 1

• A Sort of Family

• Along Came Polly

• Bad Boys

• Battlefield Earth

• Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

• Big Time

• Body of Lies

• Cabin Fever

• Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

• Cats & Dogs

• Cold Mountain

• Dare to Be Wild

• Deep Blue Sea

• The Duchess

• The Family Man

• Fish People

• The Flintstones

• The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

• Friday Night Lights

• The Iron Giant

• Jackass 2.5

• Life Is Beautiful

• Looney Tunes: Back in Action

• The Lost Boys

• Mortal Kombat

• Nancy Drew

• Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

• Queen of the Damned

• Scarface

• Seven

• Sin City

• Speed Racer

• The Spy Next Door

• Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Available April 3

• Fary Is the New Black

Available April 5

• Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

• Despicable Me 3

Available April 6

• The 4th Company

• 6 Balloons

• Amateur

• Orbiter 9

• Ram Dass, Going Home

• Sun Dogs

• Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Available April 7

• 24 Hours to Live

Available April 10

• Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

Available April 12

• Pickpockets

Available April 13

• Come Sunday

• I Am Not An Easy Man

Available April 15

• Lakeview Terrace

• Seven Pounds

Available April 17

• The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

Available April 18

• Friend Request

• Pelé

Available April 20

• Dude

• Kodachrome

• Mercury 13

Available April 24

• Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

Available April 25

• Bill Nye: Science Guy

• Psychokinesis

Available April 27

• Candy Jar

• Holy Goalie

• The Man Who Knew Infinity

• The Week Of

Available April TBD

• Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity