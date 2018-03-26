Whew! One Day at a Time Is Getting a Third Season

Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

We do not deserve Rita Moreno and yet we are getting more of her. Netflix announced today that it has renewed its acclaimed reboot of One Day at a Time for a third season, doing just as we previously demanded it should. The next set of 13 30-minute episodes will air sometime in 2019 and reunite Justina Machado, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, and of course Moreno, for more lessons about life and the universe from the perspective of a Cuban-American family. Crank up that theme song and, inevitably, start dancing!