Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate

Whether it’s the threat of nuclear war or Sophie the robot saying she wants to “destroy humans,” one thing is certain: the end is nigh. With New York City and Los Angeles being the most densely populated metropolitan areas, the battle for survival will be fierce, so we asked celebrities, who often have lived or worked in both areas, to make the final call on who has the hardiness to survive: New Yorkers or Angelenos? Their responses were contentious, but, thankfully, we finally have an answer — and it is the right one.