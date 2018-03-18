Oh, Honey! Will & Grace Revival Renewed for a Third Season

Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

As the great Karen Walker would suggest: Celebrate with some drugs, not hugs. Vulture can confirm NBC has given yet another season renewal for Will & Grace, rewarding the sitcom with an 18-episode third season set to air in fall 2019. What’s especially remarkable about the renewal is that the revived series is still in the midst of a thoroughly delightful first season — finishing up next month — with an 18-episode season two expected to begin airing this fall. In the meantime, Debra Messing’s gingersnap hair will continue to get more and more voluminous.