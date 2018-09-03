As the proliferation of television platforms creates more and more niche programming, surely there’s room for a show that’s just Oscar winners reading poems until you start to cry. Apropos of a conversation about what makes them weep, Stephen Colbert had Helen Mirren read the end of Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s “Ulysses.” It’s not full-on sob, but if the poem doesn’t get you, watching Stephen Colbert fight back tears probably will. Blow this out into a half hour, give it a 13-episode first season and we’re good to go (cry quietly about our inevitable demise).